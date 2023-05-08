In Sonam Kapoor's Anniversary Post, Adorable Pic Of Baby Vayu. Anand Ahuja Replies With 'Dad Joke'

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: iamkirtikulhari )

Sonam Kapoor rang in her 7th year of marriage with an absolutely heartwarming message for her husband Anand Ahuja. Sharing adorable images of themselves from their marriage album to holidays, the actress expressed gratitude for completing 7 happy years of marriage with him. The post also features an unseen picture of dad Anand playing with their son Vayu. Sharing the post, the actress simply wrote, "It's our Anniversary! Every day I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I'll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Every day with you is truly phenomenal." Responding to the sweet message, her husband wrote, "Yayyyy. Took 5 married years for you to finally call yourself my girlfriend also! 😝.. now that I'm a dad I can finally say my dad joke that I have a wife and a girlfriend but lucky for me it's the same person! 😂😍 love you love you love you."

The post garnered a lot of likes from the couple's family and friends. One of the first people to leave a comment was Sonam's aunt Maheep Kapoor as she wished the duo "Happy anniversary".

Take a look at the post here:

Sonam Kapoor's mom also dedicated a lovely post to her daughter and son-in-law. Sharing some images of the couple, Sunita Kapoor wrote, "Happy anniversary ! May your love for one another keep shining brightly May you keep creating memories full of love and happiness, hopes and dreams love you'll so much."

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand were quick to reply to the post as they dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Thanking her mother, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Love you so much mama."

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is currently being praised after she left many impressed with her spoken word piece performance at King Charles III's Coronation Concert. The event, which took place a day after the historic coronation held in Westminster Abbey, was organised to celebrate the monarch. The actress took the centre stage at the Coronation Concert as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth. Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita Kapoor also shared a video of Sonam's speech on Instagram along with a note. Sharing the video, the happy mother wrote, “So proud! Such an honour.”

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.