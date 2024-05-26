BRB, Still Laughing At Farah Khan's LOL Birthday Post For Karan Johar

Image instagrammed by Farah Khan. (courtesy: FarahKhan)

Filmmaker Farah Khan is back with another fun video featuring Karan Johar. Her recent Instagram upload is from Karan's birthday (May 25). In the clip, Farah checks in on the birthday boy, who is still in bed. She exclaims, “It's Karan Johar's birthday. And I am here. And I feel he is in his birthday suit. And now, I am going to check him out.” As she removes the blanket, we see Karan in black and white pyjamas. KJo reacts, “I can't believe that I am in bed with you on my birthday, Farah.” Farah interjects, saying, “I thought this is a birthday suit, but he is wearing a baba suit.” To this, Karan replies, “But I am in bed with you. I don't know if that's a problem for you or me.” Farah lovingly places her head on Karan's shoulder and says, “Karuuu.” Towards the end, Karan Johar adds, “I love you. Happy birthday to me.” Farah Khan also extends her wishes, saying, “Happy birthday, Karan”

In her caption, Farah Khan wrote, “In bed with the birthday boy!! Karan Johar...u know there's nowhere else I'd rather be! I (heart emoji) you!” She also added the hashtag “karah” to her caption.

Karan Johar turned 52 on Saturday. His birthday bash was attended by many celebrities including Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, and Natasha Poonawalla. Click here to check out their pics.

Farah Khan's fun videos with Karan Johar always amuse the internet. In March, she shared another clip where the two are seen roasting each other's outfits. In the video, Farah wears an oversized long dress while Karan dazzles in a sequined outfit. The fun begins with Karan teasing Farah about her dress, asking if it's a maternity outfit. Farah quickly retorts by poking fun at Karan's flashy attire, calling it a "Maganlal dress" and questioning its shimmer. Karan defends his outfit, claiming it's all about sequins and shine, while Farah playfully accuses him of being delusional about his good looks. The icing on the cake? The video was captured by their close friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Giving credits, Farah wrote in the caption: “The #Karah reel the world was waiting for! not really! Ka & Fa with videographer Manish Malhotra.”

In terms of work, Karan Johar has backed Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi. On the other hand, Farah Khan was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.