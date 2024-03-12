BRB, Still Laughing At Friends Karan Johar And Farah Khan Roasting Each Other In New Post

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: farahkhan)

Pause everything and head straight to Farah Khan's Instagram page. The choreographer-director has dropped a video featuring herself and Karan Johar. In the clip, they playfully roast each other's outfits. While Farah rocks an oversized long dress, Karan nails the bling game in a sequined number. It all kicks off when KJo teasingly asks, “Oh my god! How many months has it been? Isn't it a maternity dress?” Farah fires back, “And what about this Maganlal dress wala ka this miss chamkoka dress that you are wearing?” Karan says, “Excuse me! This is sequins and shine and shimmer. And you are just jealous of my good looks.” Towards the end, Farah remarks, “Good looks? Delusion, delusion.” Guess who recorded this epic moment? None other than fashion designer and their dear friend Manish Malhotra. How do we know this? Well, in the caption, Farah herself wrote, “The #Karah reel the world was waiting for! not really! Ka & Fa with videographer Manish Malhotra.”

Check out Farah Khan's video below:

Farah Khan and Karan Johar are no strangers to poking fun at each other's fashion choices. Last year, they delighted fans with an oh-so-funny take on the "just looking like a wow trend." In the video, Farah, in a pink sequin co-ord set by Manish Malhotra, meets KJo and hopes he would approve. However, Karan, in an all-black ethnic ensemble with heavily embellished sleeves, says, "OMG, you used to be a carbie doll. Now, you are a Barbie Doll.” To this, Farah says, "Amit ji is very upset with you." Here, She is referring to KJo's shimmery sleeves, which looks similar to Amitabh Bachchan's ionic outfit in the 1988 film Shahenshah. Karan, always quick with a comeback, tweaks the "Just looking like a wow" trend with his signature flair, saying, "So beautiful, so elegant, looking I don't know how."

Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, Karan Johar is co-producing Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Yodha. Meanwhile, Farah Khan was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.