Manish Malhotra's Moving Note For Parineeti Chopra Post Wedding: 'You Bring Joy'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The wedding ceremony took place in Rajasthan's Udaipur in the presence of their families and friends on September 24. Parineeti was a Manish Malhotra bride in a majestic ecru-hued lehenga. After the newlyweds shared the first set of wedding pictures on Instagram on Monday, Manish Malhotra, the man behind Parineeti's bridal lehenga, showered “lots of love and blessings” on the couple. The designer has shared some pictures from their wedding day on Instagram. In the caption, the designer revealed how the actress wanted her lehenga to carry “tone-on-tone geometrical intricate artwork”. Along with the photos, Manish Malhotra wrote, “My dearest Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, many congratulations, lots of love and blessings…” He added, “Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home... our laughter and your love for tone on-tone geometrical intricate artwork to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you…All loving memories for life…You bring Joy and there is only and only love for you.”

Relying to the post, Parineeti Chopra's younger brother Shivang Chopra, who also wore an outfit by Manish Malhotra, said, “Thank you for making us look cool.” Director Faraz Ali Ansari commented, “So much romance in your creations, Manish Malhotra.” Saba Pataudi said, “Stunning outfit on a beautiful soul.” Sophie Choudry has added red hearts to the post.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, at the time of sharing their first post as “Mr and Mrs” on Instagram, said, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other...Our forever begins now…” Parineeti's superstar sister Priyanka Chopra was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She said, “My blessings always.” Priyanka couldn't attend the wedding festivities due to work commitments. Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of pink hearts under the post. Actress Anushka Sharma wrote, “Congratulations.” Actor Varun Dhawan said, “Congratulations dear one.” Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations you two … here's to the best and the best lives together.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds.