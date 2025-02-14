Valentine's Day 2025: Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, And Other Stars Who Shared Adorable Posts

It's Valentine's Day, and our favourite celebrities have been sharing mushy posts for their Valentines. From Sonam Kapoor to Bipasha Basu and Soha Ali Khan, their Instagram posts are brimming with love for their partners.

Let us take a look at their Valentine's Day special posts:

1. Sonam Kapoor

To wish her husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor dropped two adorable images in an Instagram carousel. In the first one, Sonam has her arm wrapped around Anand's shoulders, while in the second photo, Anand is holding his wife up in his arms.

Sonam Kapoor captioned it, “Forever grateful for you, my forever crush, who hogs the bed and steals the blanket, but I still love you more than online shopping… just don't ask for my fries! Happy love day!”

2. Shilpa Shetty

In the images shared by Shilpa Shetty, the actress and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, can be seen joining their hands to make a heart shape, it is as adorable as it gets. Dressed in casual attires, the lovebirds look blissful.

Shilpa captioned the post, “Boyfriend, Valentine... fortunately for him, also husband."

Responding to the post, Raj Kundra commented, “Haha yes very fortunate indeed.”

Raj Kundra also uploaded a video for the love of his life. In the clip, Shilpa Shetty can be seen talking to Raj's photo frame while the song Tera Naam Liya plays in the background.

The caption read, “With Tera Naam Liya playing in the background, I can't help but think, every beat of my heart has your name on it. Happy Valentine's Day, my love Shilpa Shetty. You've turned my life into the ultimate love story, and I wouldn't have it any other way.”

3. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu shared a carousel of snaps for Karan Singh Grover. In the snapshots, the two can be seen sharing romantic moments.

“Monkeylove I love you my monkey … Now & Forever. Each day … Everyday … More & More. Happy Valentine's Day to all,” wrote Bipasha Basu in the caption of her post.

4. Rakul Preet Singh

On this special day, Rakul Preet Singh didn't miss a chance to shower love on her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The actress shared a sweet snap of herself kissing Jackky's cheek.

Her caption read, "Happpppy Valentine's to my forever Valentine. I love youuuuuuu."

Instagram/ Rakul Preet Singh

Resharing the post on his Instagram Stories, Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "Love you more than words can say, Happy Valentine's Day!"

Instagram/ Jackky Bhagnani

5. Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu sharing a warm kiss, against a beautifully lit backdrop, is the best thing on the internet today!

While sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Here's to falling in love again and again (ideally with the same person)! #HappyValentinesDay my person."

For those of you planning to celebrate Valentine's Day by watching romantic films, we have got you covered.

Here is a list of movies you can binge-watch with your partner.