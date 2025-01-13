Raj Kundra Makes His Punjabi Debut In <i>Mehr</i> With Geeta Basra. Shilpa Shetty Reacts

After his acting debut in UT 69 (2023), Raj Kundra is all set to make his debut in the Punjabi industry. On the occasion of Lohri, Raj Kundra announced his new project Mehr. He shared a motion poster of the film with a voiceover claiming, "Kaahani sirf hero ki nehi hoti, zero ki bhi hoti hai... (It's a story about zero, and not a hero)."

Sharing the poster Raj Kundra wrote, "This Lohri, we are overjoyed to announce Mehr-a tale of relationships, love, and life, inspired by the blessings that surround us. As Mehr means blessings, we humbly seek your love and prayers for this special journey. May Wahe Guru's Mehr be with us all as we bring this heartfelt story to life."

Mehr is slated to release in September 5, 2025. Apart from Raj Kundra, the film stars Geeta Basra.

Shilpa Shetty gave her husband a shout out on his new venture. Sharing a poster of the film, Shilpa wrote, "All the best Cookie."

Raj Kundra had been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos in July, 2021. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police. Later he was granted bail in September 2021 by a metropolitan magistrate's court.

In the 2023 release UT 69, Raj Kundra played himself. The film dealt with how Raj Kundra landed up in jail following the charges of producing pornographic content. The film was directed by Shahnawaz Ali.

At the trailer launch event of the film, Raj Kundra revealed why he hid his face under masks all these years after getting involved in the pornographic case.