Weekend Binge: 10 Eternal Love Classics To Celebrate V-Day

It might sound cliche, but love is definitely in the air—after all, it's Valentine's Day. While going out and planning a fancy date sounds romantic, sometimes, staying in and watching a cosy movie with your partner is even better. Sounds like the perfect plan, right?

To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of the best Bollywood romantic movies that you can enjoy with your Valentine:

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – Prime Video

No romantic movie list is complete without a Shah Rukh Khan classic. Agreed, cinephiles? From iconic songs like Tujhe Dekha and Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna to legendary dialogues like Ja Simran ja… jee le apni zindagi, this film is pure magic.

2. Maine Pyar Kiya – Zee5

Remember Salman Khan's famous line, “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam, no sorry, no thank you”? This timeless love story, featuring Bhagyashree and Salman, is all about innocence, friendship and romance.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – Netflix

SRK, Rani Mukerji and Kajol gave us a classic love triangle to remember. Who else adored little Anjali playing Cupid for her dad?

4. Veer-Zaara – Prime Video

This one is a cross-border love story directed by the legendary Yash Chopra. Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's heartbreaking romance is a mix of love, longing and sacrifice.

5. Jab We Met – JioCinema

Kareena Kapoor's Geet saying, “Main apni favourite hoon” and Shahid Kapoor's Aditya falling for her infectious energy – this film is the ultimate feel-good romantic ride.

6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Netflix

Every Bollywood fan has danced to Badtameez Dil at least once. This coming-of-age love story featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is perfect for a fun Valentine's watch.

7. Kal Ho Naa Ho – Netflix

SRK reading an empty diary and making Preity Zinta fall in love – only to reveal a heart-wrenching twist later. If you have not watched it yet, do yourself a favour and grab some tissues.

8. Ek Duuje Ke Liye – Prime Video

This project features Kamal Haasan at his finest. The tragic love story remains one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated romantic dramas.

9. Mughal-E-Azam – Zee5

Madhubala as Anarkali and Dilip Kumar as Salim redefine love and sacrifice. For all the GenZs who have not watched it yet, now is the perfect time.

10. Kabhi Kabhie – Prime Video

This multi-starrer movie, directed by Yash Chopra, features Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The film offers poetry, passion and old-school romance.