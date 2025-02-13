Sajid Nadiadwala To Attach Akshay Kumar's <i>Housefull 5</i> Trailer With Salman Khan's <i>Sikandar</i>

Housefull 5 boasts a stellar ensemble cast, and it is all set to release in theatres on June 6, 2025.

Sajid Nadiadwala has now taken the excitement a notch higher as he announced that it is going to be a double treat for fans this Eid.

The reason is, that the ace producer will be attaching Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 trailer with Salman Khan's Sikandar, which is releasing on Eid.

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is one of India's biggest comedy franchises. It is the first of its kind to reach its fifth instalment. Besides Housefull 5, it's going to be a blockbuster year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with four big releases kicking off with Sikandar.

Next up is Baaghi 4 with action star Tiger Shroff in the lead, followed by the untitled Vishal Bhardwaj directorial starring Shahid Kapoor.

This year also marks 75 years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, making it an even more special year, with blockbuster releases all through the year.

Housefull 5 features some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and more.

Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sikandar is scheduled to release on March 28, 2025, on the occasion of Eid.