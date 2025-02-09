Karan Johar's Picture-Perfect Selfie With BFF Rani Mukerji Has A <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i> Connection

Karan Johar and his BFF Rani Mukerji looked absolutely stunning as they posed for a selfie together. Karan, affectionately known as KJo, shared a monochrome picture on his Instagram stories featuring the two of them.

The black-and-white selfie shows the duo in a close-up shot. Karan sports a slight smirk, while Rani keeps her hair open and wears a gentle smile. Karan chose not to add a caption to the picture, but instead, he used the song Koi Mil Gaya from his 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The track was originally based on Rani, Kajol, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking of the film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which also stars Salman Khan, Fareeda Jalaal, and Sana Saeed, intertwines two love triangles set years apart. The first half revolves around college friends, while the second half tells the story of a widower's young daughter who tries to reunite her father with his old best friend.

Karan also recently celebrated his twins, Roohi and Yash, who turned eight on February 7. He expressed that being their father is his greatest achievement. On Instagram, Karan shared a collection of adorable pictures with his children, explaining that he named them after his parents as a way of continuing the emotion beyond lineage.

In his heartfelt caption, Karan wrote, "My biggest achievement is being a father... I named them after my parents because I felt that beyond a lineage or a name, an emotion must continue... they are my world!!!"

He also wished his twins a happy birthday, calling them his "biggest prayers" and adding, "Happy birthday Roohi and Yash... my biggest prayer for you both is to always be kind."

Karan welcomed twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. Yash was named after his late father, filmmaker Yash Johar, while Roohi's name is a rearrangement of his mother Hiroo's name.