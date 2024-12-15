A Picture-Perfect Moment Featuring Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja And Their Son Vayu

Anand Ahuja's latest Instagram post is all about family vibes and love. The adorable snap features Anand himself, his wife, actress Sonam Kapoor and their little one, Vayu. The trio is seen enjoying a stroll through the streets of London. While Vayu's face isn't visible as his back faces the camera, Sonam and Anand are caught in a heartwarming moment, looking back at their son with pure affection. And yes, it is the kind of post that makes you go “Awww.” In his, the businessman wrote, “Skip to my Lou' … found my partner, love is true!”

Reacting to the post, Sonam Kapoor's aunt, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star, Maheep Kapoor dropped a bunch of red hearts. Restaurateur Samyukta Nair commented, “Major missing!”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja always set family goals with their social media posts. A few days ago, the couple, along with their son Vayu, enjoyed a beach vacation. Sonam shared a series of snaps on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of their getaway. The first picture captured a serene moment with Sonam and Anand sitting by the beach. The next few shots were all about mother-son bonding, with Sonam and little Vayu playing in the sand and enjoying quality time together.

The actress' side note read, “A friend recently asked me, If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be? The answer was so clear, it's just me. The best version of me—a diamond in the rough that experiences and life keep polishing and refining, making me better every day. Everything I've ever wanted, everything I've dreamed of being, is already here. This picture says it all. It's not about becoming someone else—it's about embracing who I am, completely, and trusting the journey to keep shaping me. Anand Ahuja love you #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side.”

Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in 2018. The couple welcomed Vayu in 2022.