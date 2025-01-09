Farah Khan's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, And Others Send Their Wishes

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan turns 60 today. Bollywood's biggest stars showered her with immense love on her special day.

Here's a roundup of the heartfelt wishes that poured in for Farah:

1. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa collaborated on an Instagram post to wish Farah Khan. In the snap, the lovebirds can be seen posing with the director. The caption read, “Happiest Birthday to our dearest Farah Khan ma'am. Wishing you only the best in life. We love you to the moon and back."

2. Malaika Arora

Farah Khan's BFF Malaika Arora dropped a hilairous birthday post. Uploading a series of snaps, Malaika called Farah a “senior citizen.” Her caption read, “Meri kam**niiiiiiii … ur now officially a senior citizen. Happy birthday, Farah Khan.”

3. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shared the sweetest birthday note for Farah. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the ultimate multi-tasker and queen of all trades—mother, sister, wife, friend, choreographer, anchor, chef, and director—my dear friend, the one and only Farah, the true Khan of Khans!”

4. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor uploaded a selfie with Farah Khan on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Farah!"

5. Zoya Akhtar

To celebrate Farah Khan's fearless personality, Zoya Akhtar shared a quirky poster on Instagram. The image featured a woman with the words, “I am doing this new thing. It is called whatever the hell I want.” Alongside the poster, Zoya added a cheeky caption, “Happy Birthday Farah. Stay amazing, stay Bad*ss.”

6. Ananya Panday

Ananya shared a fun throwback video with the choreographer, where they're seen shooting content for a meme. She captioned the post, stating, "Happy Birthday Farah ma'am! Love youuuu!"

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo shared a stunning shot of Farah, wearing her sunglasses. The actress captioned it, "Can't see your "naina" in this pic but Happy Birthday lovely."

To those unaware, Farah Khan has choreographed the song Naina from Crew, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu playing the lead roles.

Farah Khan has directed movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.