Malaika Arora Reveals Son Arhaan's Friends' Confusion About Her Profession: "What Exactly I Do..."
Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: MalaikaArora)
New Delhi:

Malaika Arora is indeed a versatile personality. She can juggle multiple roles such as model, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, reality show judge and TV host. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Malaika shared an amusing anecdote about how even her son, Arhaan Khan's friends, are puzzled by her diverse career. She said, “The other day, my son told me that his friends are confused about what exactly I do. They're like… ‘So she's done films, songs, she has been a VJ, a model, she's on TV.' For a child, even they get confused.”

In the same interview, Malaika Arora also shared her thoughts on receiving compliments about her appearance. She expressed, “When someone says, ‘You look amazing at 48,' it feels fantastic. I don't think people mean it in a derogatory way. It's a compliment. At 48, if I can look the way I do, it's due to my hard work, dedication, and focus, which is paying off.” The star continued, “It feels great when someone asks, ‘What do you do to stay like that?'”

In addition to looking fabulous and managing multiple jobs, Malaika Arora is undoubtedly a wonderful mother. The model and her son, Arhaan Khan, never miss a chance to set goals. 

Earlier, on Mother's Day, Arhaan shared a LOL wish on Instagram Stories. He posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp message exchange between himself and Malaika. It began with Arhaan wishing Malaika a Happy Mother's Day. After Malaika thanked him, she playfully asked, “What you got me?” The playful exchange kicked off with Arhaan's reply: “I sold your clothes,” followed by a red heart and a “love you” message. In her characteristic style, Malaika responded, “Use the money to buy me something.” Arhaan's witty comeback was, “I will buy you something with the money I got selling your clothes.” Clearly, the mother-son duo shares a similar sense of humour. “Great minds think alike,” concluded Arhaan in his final message. Click here to read in detail.

Arhaan Khan is Malaika Arora's son from her marriage to Arbaaz Khan. The duo parted ways in 2017.

Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora
