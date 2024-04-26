Arbaaz Khan On Malaika Arora's 'Indecisive' Comment On Son Arhaan's Show: 'Don't Want To Dispute Anything'

A throwback of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora, in a recent episode of son Arhaan's talk show Dumb Biryani listed the similarities between him and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Being "extremely indecisive" was one the traits Malaika mentioned on the show. Now, in an interview with Zoom, Arbaaz Khan was asked, "Recently, Malaika said one thing she disliked about Arhaan and you is that you both are indecisive. Do you agree?" Arbaaz Khan, straight up replied, "See, that's between a mother and her son, that is the opinion that she had. I guess she's entitled to have that opinion. Yes, she may have thought that I'm indecisive on certain aspects. But I also read from the interview she mentioned that there was a lot of clarity in my thought, and I am very clear."

Arbaaz Khan added, "I just take it, that is fine. It's nothing to take seriously or whatever. It's an interesting chat show that's between the mother and son. I mean, she's got the right to say whatever. I thought it was okay. I don't want to dispute anything. That's her opinion."

In case you missed it, this is what Malaika Arora said on Arhaan's show, "Your (Arhaan's) mannerisms are just like him (Arbaaz). Not very attractive mannerisms but they are just like him. He is a very fair and a just person in a sense that he never goes overboard about things. He is very clear about certain things and that trait you have. But at the same time, you can be extremely indecisive just like him, which is my least favourite thing. You can't decide the colour of your shirt or what you want to eat, what time you want to wake up."

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan. Last year, Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan in December.

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.