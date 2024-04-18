Malaika Arora Says Son Arhaan Khan's 'Mannerisms' Are Just Like His Dad Arbaaz Khan

After grilling his father Arbaaz Khan and uncle Sohail Khan on his talk show Dumb Biryani, Arhaan Khan welcomed his mother Malaika Arora as his next guest. Malaika Arora, who was married to Arbaaz for 19 years before separating in 2017, got candid about how Arhaan's “mannerisms” are just like his father's. Malaika spilt the beans on the father-son duo's similar traits when Arhaan quizzed her, “What are the traits I have from my dad that you like and dislike?” Responding to the question, Malaika said, “Your mannerisms are just like him…just like him. It is shocking how similar (the two are). Even the way you do all of these things (while gesturing—scratching ear and head).”

Interrupting Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan said, “Just because I scratched my ear, you are saying this.” To which Malaika said, “No, but you do. It is a fact. The way you twitch. All your mannerisms are just like your dad's. Everything. They are not very attractive mannerisms. But they are just like your dad. You are very… your dad has the same traits, which is… he is a very fair and just person, in the sense that he is able to… he never goes overboard about things. He is very clear about certain things and that trait you have.”

“But at the same time, you can also be extremely indecisive just like him, which is my least favourite thing. You can't decide the colour of your shirt, what you want to eat, what time you should wake up,” added the Moving In With Malaika star. Listening to this, Arhaan Khan claimed, “But I have such a good routine.” Malaika replied, “No-no you do (have a good routine) of course, because that you get from me.”

In the same episode, Arhaan Khan also asked his mother about her marriage plans. While claiming that the entire nation wanted to know, Arhaan asked her for the exact dates. When Malaika Arora refused to answer the question, Arhaan pressed for details. Malaika Arora said, “I can't answer that. I don't have the answer so I can't answer that. I think I am living my best life now.”

Malaika Arora has been dating Arjun Kapoor for over 5 years now. The two reportedly started dating in 2018 but made it Instagram official on Arjun's birthday in 2019.