Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Spotted Together In Mumbai. See Pics

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora pictured together

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were pictured together from inside their car on Friday night. Arjun, suited up, attended a fashion event in style. On his way back home, Arjun reportedly dropped Malaika at her residence. Malaika wore a white tank top and pants. She kept her hair loose. The paparazzi managed to take their pictures from inside their car. Rumours of Arjun and Malaika's rift keep on doing the rounds from time to time. However, they haven't addressed it so far. Take a look at the pictures from last night:

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were last spotted together at a friend's wedding in January. They shared pictures on their respective social media handles. The couple were part of the wedding festivities of their friend, photographer Karishma Karamchandani. She got married to entrepreneur Dhanraj Madnani. In the picture posted on Instagram Stories, we can see Malaika and Arjun Kapoor posing with their friends. Along with the photo, Malaika wrote, "Some of us".

Arjun Kapoor attended Koffee With Karan 8 with Aditya Roy Kapur, where he spoke about his relationship with Malaika. Arjun Kapoor said, "I think at this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being as honest and sincere about it, I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes. I think it's unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing."

The actor added, "Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I'm very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we've had to be in this comfortable happy space."

When asked about the next step in their relationship, Arjun Kapoor said, "I don't want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that's unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over 5 years now. They reportedly started dating in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday.