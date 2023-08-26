Amid Break-Up Rumours, Arjun Kapoor Dropped These Comments On Malaika Arora's Post

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

On International Dog Day, Malaika Arora dropped a super cute post with her pet pooch Casper. She captioned the post, "International Dog Day - I couldn't have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days with. Isn't he such a natural? Celebrating today and everyday with my superstar, Casper." In the comments section, Arjun Kapoor dropped a comment that read "Handsome boy." In a separate comment, he wrote, "The real star of ur life #casper." Arjun Kapoor's comment came amid break-up rumours. The rumours about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started doing the rounds when a Reddit thread, shared on Thursday, claimed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have reportedly broken up and that the Ishaqzaade actor is now reportedly dating influencer Kusha Kapila.

Check out Malaika Arora's post here:

Here's a screenshot of Arjun Kapoor' comments on Malaika's post:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over 5 years now. They reportedly started dating in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday. Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.

Meanwhile, addressing the dating rumours cryptically, Kusha Kapila wrote in her Instagram broadcast channel, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud se ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally)."

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Arjun Kapoor has a super busy schedule ahead. He was last seen in the film Kuttey. He will next star in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Last year, he featured in the action thriller Ek Villain Returns.