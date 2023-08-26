Kusha Kapila Dismisses Rumours She's Dating Arjun Kapoor : 'Every Day I Read Such Nonsense...'

Kusha Kapila shared this image. (courtesy: kushakapila)

Social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila has dismissed rumours that she's dating Arjun Kapoor. On her Instagram broadcast channel, Kusha recently wrote, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud se ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally). Meanwhile, Free Press Journal had shared more screenshots from Kusha's Instagram broadcast channel, in which she wrote, "Every time I read s*** about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it)." The last message appears to have been deleted as of now.

Here's a screenshot of what Kusha Kapila posted:

Screenshot of Kusha Kapila's broadcast channel

The rumours about Kusha Kapila and actor Arjun Kapoor started doing the rounds when a Reddit thread, shared on Thursday, claimed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have reportedly broken up and that the Ishaqzaade actor is now reportedly dating Kusha Kapila.

Kusha Kapila announced her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia earlier this year. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who have been dating for over 5 years now, have not addressed the rumours of their break up.

Besides being a social media influencer, Kusha Kapila has also featured in a few films and shows. She has been a part of films like Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B and Selfiee. She hosted season 3 of Comicstaan and she featured in web shows like Masaba Masaba 2 and Minus One: New Chapter. She will also be seen in Sukhee, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Amit Sadh. She will also feature in Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill.