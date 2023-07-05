New BFFs Deepika Padukone And Kusha Kapila's Video Has A Hilarious Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Connection

Still from a video shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: kushakapila)

Attention, please. Kusha Kapila just did a dream collaboration with Deepika Padukone. The Instagram influencer shared a super-relatable video with the text, “When your best friend talks to someone else.” The clip opens to Kusha interrupting Deepika and stylist Mehul Singla's conversation. “DP yeh kon hai [Who is she, DP?],” Kusha asks. To this, Deepika replies, “Yeh meri yoga class wali friend hai [she is my yoga class friend], we are actually shavasana partners.” Kusha replies, “Tum iske sath hangout kyu kar rahi ho, sirf yoga karo na. [Why are you hanging out with her? Just do yoga.]” Well, there is more. Just like every other best friend, Kusha Kapila gives a speech. She says, “Mujhe laga raat ko 3 baje useless memes tum sirf mere sath share karti hu, momo mayo ke sath bas mere sath khati ho, aur skincare bas mere sath karti ho (I thought you send useless memes at 3 am only to me, you eat momos with mayonnaise only with me, and you share skincare routine with me only).” Calming her down, Deepika assures Kusha that Mehul (her yoga friend) is just a friend, and the two only share panda and dog memes.

Later in the video, Deepika Padukone gives a hilarious twist to one of her dialogues from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She said, “Kusha [Kapila], tum samjhti kyu nhi agar mai tumhare sath 2 minute aur ruki toh mai tumhe ek aur meme bhej dungi, phir se. Aur tum seen par chor dogi, phir se (Kusha, why don't you understand. If I stay here with you for 2 more minutes, I will end up sharing a meme with you, once again. And you will leave me on seen, once again)”

An emotional Kusha Kapila gives a filmy reply. She says, “Tum hi ho bandhu, sakhi tumhi ho.” Kusha and Deepika then re-create Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic handshake from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In the caption, Kusha Kapila wrote, “Best friend aisi banao ki 4 log bole ye meri bhi best friend hai. Shared screen and skincare with Deepika Padukone aka Deepu…dream collab. thank you, Mehul Singla, for leaving when I said TU JAA.”

It was Kusha Kapila's first post after announcing her separation from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will be next seen in Fighter.