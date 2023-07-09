Inside Karan Johar's 'Kitty Party' With Arjun Kapoor, Kusha Kapila And Others

Image was shared by Karan Johar . (courtesy: karanjohar)

After impressing the internet with his hilarious wit on Threads, Karan Johar had the best-ever kitty party. Yes, you read that right. The celebrated filmmaker hosted “the best content creators in the business” and shared updates as well. Karan Johar shared a photograph featuring him with Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and comic - content creators Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Niharika, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait, and Vedant on Instagram Stories. Alongside, he wrote, “The best ever kitty party of the best content creators in the business!! And also Fubu (Arjun Kapoor) and me and Vedant! Adding to the glamour.” In the image, Karan Johar and others are dressed in their causal best.



Sharing another picture of the team, Karan Johar wrote, “The muhurat of a film no one asked for.”

For Kusha Kapila, it was the annual “Koffee influencer episode” reunion with the group. “Thank you for hosting us, Karan, and teaching us to how to do 'What Jhumka' correctly. Annual Koffee 'influencer episode' reunion with fam,” read Kusha's caption. For the unversed, Kusha was referring to one of the songs from Karan Johar's next film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the director's talk show Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar had invited comedians Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, and Niharika for the last episode of Koffee With Karan, Season 7.

Re-sharing Karan Johar's post, Sumukhi Suresh revealed that they "bugged" the filmmaker by dancing to his songs. She wrote, “Only happy. We bugged him by dancing to all his songs in front of him.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/sumukhisuresh/3142898670105306564/

Sumukhi Suresh also shared the same photograph on her Instagram timeline with a hilarious caption. She wrote, “Met Karan and said, 'Hey Karan it's me.' Next need to make Tum Kya Mile dance reel. Anyone has an extra chiffon saree and a Rocky?”

Danish Sait also thanked the filmmaker for inviting them and wished him luck for his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar will be making his directorial debut with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaaniafter almost seven years. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Ranveer and Alia's second project together after Gully Boy.

The ensemble cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also includes Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film will be released in theatres on July 28.

