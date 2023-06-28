'Shameful' Trolls Called Out By Kusha Kapila's Estranged Husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. Read His Note

A throwback picture of Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. (courtesy: zorawarahluwalia)

Just a few days after influencer Kusha Kapila announced her divorce with Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, the Masaba Masaba star found herself on the receiving end of brutal criticism. A section of the Internet was quick to make outright distasteful and insensitive comments about Ms Kapila's character. An old video of Karan Johar and Kusha Kapila addressing the topics of relationships and infidelity also made its way back to the Internet, leading to more online hate. While Kusha hasn't addressed the trolls yet, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia shared a note addressing the online trolling, aimed solely towards Kusha and called it "shameful."

Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia began the note with these words, "We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce, much like our marriage, was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being."

He added in his note, "What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha's character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let's all please do better."

Read Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia's note here:

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia announced their separation on social media earlier this week, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any means but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore," read an excerpt from Kusha Kapila's post.

Read the full post here:

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia got married in 2017 after dating for a few years.

Besides being a social media influencer, Kusha Kapila has also featured in a few films and shows. She has been a part of films like Ghost Stories, Plan A Plan B and Selfiee. She hosted season 3 of Comicstaan and she featured in web shows like Masaba Masab 2 and Minus One: New Chapter.