Kusha Kapila Opens Up About Her PCOS Journey And Weight Gain: "There's So Much Shame Attached To It"

Kusha Kapila has always been open about her PCOS, or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, journey, particularly how it has impacted her physical appearance.

In a recent conversation on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, All About Her, she shared her candid experience of living with PCOS, shedding light on a condition that affects millions of women in India.

"I first noticed something was wrong when I spotted extra hair growth as a teenager," Kusha revealed.

"I was around 18 or 19 when I was diagnosed with PCOD. I could never understand why weight gain was so consistent in my life. I got my first period at 10 or 11, and by ninth grade, I had gained weight that just never went away.

"The doctor said my PCOD was linked to weight, and there was pressure to lose it. But I wanted to take control on my own terms - there's so much shame attached to it," Kusha continued. She also shared that she experienced adult acne at the age of 28.

Explaining the condition and how what Kusha faced with PCOS is common to all women who go through it, Dr Ranjana Dhanu weighed in, "The basic problem in PCOD is that there is difficulty in egg release."

The doctor, who was also part of the session, shared, "The trapped eggs produce excess male hormones, leading to symptoms like acne, chin hair, hair around the belly button, and back acne. In PCOD, there is also an excess of prolactin - the milk hormone - which can cause cravings for sweets, mood swings, irritability, and binge eating. This, in turn, leads to water retention and weight gain."

Kusha Kapila also opened up about being diagnosed with ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, which is a developmental disorder characterised by patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that are excessive.