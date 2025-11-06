Travel Influencer Anunay Sood's Last Instagram Post, From Las Vegas, Goes Viral After His Sudden Death

Travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has died. He was 32. The cause of death is unknown. His last post featured snapshots from his trip to Las Vegas.

Anunay Sood had a following of 1.4 million users on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. The 32-year-old's final Instagram post, shared two days ago, showed him surrounded by supercars and people he admired.

In the caption, he wrote, "Still can't believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin??" The post received over 68,000 likes. However, the comments section was turned off. It remains unclear whether Sood did so himself or if his family disabled it after his death.

On YouTube, his most recent video, titled 'Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit', was uploaded on November 3. The video captured his trademark storytelling and sense of discovery one last time.

Background

Anunay Sood's family confirmed his death through an official statement shared on his Instagram handle.

It read, "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. - The family and friends of Anunay Sood (sic)."

