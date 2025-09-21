Kusha Kapila Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Weight Loss Transformation And It's Not About Looking Thin

When it comes to weight loss, the spotlight usually falls on looks, diets, or gym routines. But sometimes, the story runs deeper. For actor and content creator Kusha Kapila, the real story behind her weight loss was not about appearance at all.

Speaking with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Kusha Kapila opened up about the real reason behind her transformation. She shared that it all began with painful acne caused by PCOD. It was something that affected both her health and confidence.

Kusha said, "My biggest problem was that I have a camera-facing job and my face was full of acne. At 28-29, my entire face was full of acne and I couldn't understand anything. I was applying topical creams and it was not helping me in any manner."

The actress made it clear that the weight loss was not for validation. She shared, "I have made content in every shape and people have accepted me. But when that acne became so painful and it was bleeding, I could not sleep on any side of my face. Your face is your real estate, especially if you are in this business."

Kusha shared that doctors suggested making lifestyle changes instead of relying on shortcuts. That meant cutting down on junk and sugar, fixing her protein intake, and committing to exercise. "First of all, I went to a doctor, you know, instead of just seeing videos online. He told me I will have to undergo major lifestyle changes because I have PCOD," she explained.

Exercise became a part of Kusha Kapila's life, not just for fitness, but as a way to feel mentally stronger. "The advice everyone gave me, whoever I met, the doctors, they said that you will have to exercise. Nothing responds to this better. So, I tied exercise to my life in such a way that I am doing this for my mental health, not for my weight," she added.

The content creator also spoke about why she avoided isotretinoin (medication for acne) despite her doctors' suggestion. She said, "I was on medicine, although the doctors told me to take isotretinoin. I never went on it because apparently, in some cases, your mental health can deteriorate. I am not against people taking medicine... some drugs are actually very good for you. But with ISO, I was not very sure."

According to Kusha Kapila, the effort to fix her skin ultimately led her to better mental health, while weight loss was just an added effect.