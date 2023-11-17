Arjun Kapoor's Boss Reply To Trolls On His Meme With David Beckham: 'Let's Not Believe Everything We Read'

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: ArjunKapoor)

Sonam Kapoor's welcome party for David Beckham in Mumbai grabbed the spotlight as much as for its glitz and glamour as for being the target of meme-fest on social media. Arjun Kapoor, who shared inside pictures from the party, was trolled on social media after he shared a picture with David Beckham by his side. A meme page on Instagram shared a meme which features the picture of Arjun Kapoor and David Beckham from the party. Below that picture, David Beckham and Arjun's solo pictures are made into a collage. On David's picture, 1.83 m is written as height and on Arjun's picture 1.78 m is written as height. The meme is made with a headline "How??" and with a surprised emoji. Actually, Arjun seems to look taller in the picture with David Beckham. The meme page captioned the post, "Tips dedo sir @arjunkapoor." Arjun Kapoor didn't let the post go unnoticed and wrote below the post, "I'm actually 183 cm that's slightly over 6 feet so let's not believe everything we read."

Take a look at Arjun's reply here:

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with David Beckham and Malaika Arora by his side. In another picture, Arjun-Malaika can be seen posing with the hosts Sonam-Anand and Arjun-Sonam's cousin Mohit Marwah, his wife Antara Motiwala. Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture with David Beckham in which they can be seen twinning in black. Arjun expressed his fan-boy moment with these words, "A night to remember...To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy and everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat." He added, "Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us and being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture and time with him...Thank You @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine!!!" Take a look at his post:

Sonam's brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also faced troll after sharing pictures with David Beckham. Harsh shared a photo with the legendary football star on X [formerly Twitter] and said, "Met David Beckham last night...spoke to him about United of course and the state of the club... can't reveal more." A user wrote below the post, "Usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? [Did Beckham not ask you who you are]?" Shutting down the troll for his remark, Harsh Varrdhan said, "Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai? [Brother, Beckham came to my house...Who are you?]" with a bunch of laughing emojis. Take a look:

usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 16, 2023

Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai ? 😂😭😭😭 https://t.co/rNLCIe6qVv — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) November 16, 2023

David Beckham attended a grand party at Sonam Kapoor's residence on Wednesday. On Thursday night, he marked his presence at Shah Rukh Khan's private party at Mannat.