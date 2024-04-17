Arhaan Khan Asks Mom Malaika Arora On His Show, 'When Are You Getting Married?'

Malaika Arora in a still from the video. (courtesy: dumbbiryani)

Malaika Arora happens to be one of the new guests on son Arhaan's talk show Dumb Biryani. On the channel's official page, Arhaan posted a teaser of the video. "When did you lose your virginity," Malaika Arora asks her son in the video. "Wow," he responds. Arhaan then asks his mom, "Are you a social climber?" "I'm not," Malaika replies in the clip. "Just give me an honest answer. Just bloody give me an answer," Malaika insists. The teaser ends with Arhaan asking Malaika, "Show me your hand, mother. When are you getting married is my next question?"

The video was shared along with the caption, "Catch the moms in a game of Truth and Spice - where Malaika Arora and Sarjita Raiyani spill tea, drink salan and expose some wild stories about the boys." Check out the video here:

Arhaan is Malaika's son with ex-husband and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan. Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan in December last year.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.