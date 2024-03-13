Malaika Arora And Nayanthara In A Pic From F1 Grand Prix In Jeddah

Malaika Arora and Nayanthara in the frame. (courtesy: MalaikaArora)

Malaika Arora and Jawan actor Nayanthara met at the Formula1 Grand Prix in Jeddah recently. Malaika shared a picture with Nayanthara on her Instagram feed. Nayanthara re-shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "It was lovely meeting you" and dropped a series of red heart emojis. In the picture shared, Malaika can be seen dressed in a cream-coloured suit while Nayanthara looks every bit the boss in a yellow pantsuit. Nayanthara went to Jeddah with husband Vignesh Shivan and twin sons Uyir and Ulagam. Take a look at the post here:

A couple of days back, Malaika Arora shared glimpses of her "12 hours in Jeddah." Malaika shared a few images of herself. She also shared a video from the action ground of the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "How my 12 hours in Jeddah for the F1 Grand Prix looked like. My journey was a thrill ride of its own, making the race feel like a pit stop in comparison!#f1 ....... Thank you for the incredible experience." Take a look:

Rumours of Nayanthara's divorce from Vignesh Shivan were in circulation. However, Nayanthara dismissed the conjecture by sharing pictures with him a couple of days back. In the pictures shared, Nayanthara can be seen dressed in all-black while Vignesh wears a red shirt. In the pictures, Vignesh and Nayanthara can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. In one of the pictures, Vignesh can be seen kissing Nayanthara on her forehead. Nayanthara dropped only emojis in the caption. Take a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.

Malaika Arora was one of the judges on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She was joined by Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi on the panel. The show went off air recently.