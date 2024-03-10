Malaika Arora On Her Divorce From Arbaaz Khan: 'I Had To Feel Okay Within'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: UnPaidTimes)

Malaika Arora recently opened up about her divorce with actor Arbaaz Khan. The couple separated 19 years after their marriage. In her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Malaika got candid about getting married at 25, even though she did not face any pressure from her family. The Moving In With Malaika star said, “Not that I have grown up in a background where I was told ‘Oh you have to get married at this age'. I was told to live my life, go out enjoy, meet more people, and have more relationships, I was told all of that. Yet, I don't know what got into my head, I said by 22-23 I want to get married. No one forced me but it was what I needed to do right now because it was the best option I had at that moment.”

Talking about deciding to part ways with Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora said, “When I decided to get divorced, I don't think there were too many women in the industry getting divorced and moving on. I felt, for me, for my personal growth, my choice, I had to feel okay within if I had to make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that's what I did.”

Malaika Arora added that while everyone looks down upon divorce, for her it was about feeling “settled and happy to make anyone around me happy. It starts with me.”

The 50-year-old opened up about an incident where a publication talked about the cost of her outfit, and got very nasty in their comments. “Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is and they said, ‘Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony' and I was aghast. Whatever you have done in life whatever level, it makes no difference,” Malaika Arora said.

Malaika Arora got married to Arbaaz Khan in 1997. The two parted ways in 2017. The two have a son from their marriage, Arhaan Khan. At present, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over 5 years now. They reportedly started dating back in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday.

Malaika Arora is renowned for her captivating dance performances on hit tracks like Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Hello Hello, among others. She began her career as a model and later transitioned to being a VJ. Throughout the years, she has served as a judge on several prominent dance shows, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, India's Got Talent, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Malaika Arora is involved in various ventures, including running a yoga studio, managing an apparel brand, and a food delivery platform.