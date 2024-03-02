Malaika And Amrita Arora In Mother Of All Throwbacks

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce Arora turned a year older on Saturday, March 2. On this special occasion, Malaika Arora shared photos with her mother on her Instagram handle. Among the series of photos shared, one particular image caught our attention - a major throwback featuring Malaika, her mother Joyce, and sister Amrita Arora. Malaika, sporting a grey dress in the image, while Amrita opted for a black ensemble. However, the exact date of the picture remains unspecified. Other photos showed cherished memories, including Malaika and Amrita posing with their parents and a fun moment between Joyce and Arhaan. Twinning in white in one photo, the mother-daughter trio exuded timeless elegance.

Sharing the photos, Malaika Arora wrote, "Our mama , our ammama , ….. ur simply the best. happpy birthday mothership @joycearora …. Love you." Amrita Arora, on the other hand, also posted photos with her mother Joyce. "Happy happy birthday home and heart maker. love you so much @joycearora," she wrote.

On Friday, Malaika Arora along with the other judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 including Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan gathered for a lively terrace party. They were joined by the show's contestants Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, and Sreeram Chandra along with guests Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. Farah Khan posted a video featuring contestants indulging in a dance frenzy, with Malaika Arora and Shoaib Ibrahim stealing the spotlight with their electrifying moves.

Dressed in their finest attire, Malaika Arora and Shoaib Ibrahim mesmerised the fans with their flawless performance to the iconic Bollywood track Chhaiya Chhaiya. Joining them in the dance extravaganza were Ankita Lokhande, her partner Vicky Jain, along with other familiar faces like Arshad Warsi, Gauahar Khan, and Rithvik Dhanjani. Farah Khan's caption, "The judges of #jhalakdikhlajaa sure know how to rock a party! So do the contestants. What a wonderful farewell to a very special season @malaikaaroraofficial @arshad_warsi @sonytvofficial #jhalakwrapparty," perfectly captured the spirit of the evening.

For the unversed, the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will take place on March 2 and March 3, 2024. The finalists competing for the trophy include Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and Dhanashree Verma.