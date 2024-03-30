About Last Night: Malaika Arora's Dinner With Arbaaz Khan And His Wife Shura

Arbaaz and Shura, Malaika pictured outside the eatery

Arbaaz Khan and wife Shura Khan, Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan and others joined for a family dinner at a Mumbai eatery on Friday night. Raveena Tandon, who featured in the film Patna Shuklla, produced by Arbaaz Khan, also joined the celebrations. The party was reportedly hosted by Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan to celebrate his podcast show launch. Among other guests who joined the party were Arbaaz Khan's father Salim Khan, Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Polycarp, Seema Sajdeh, Amrita Arora and her son, Farrey actor Alizeh Agnihotri, Anusha Dandekar, Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiance Shane Gregoire. For the dinner night, Malaika Arora wore a white ensemble. She posed with her mother for the shutterbugs. Arbaaz Khan rocked an all-denim look and Shura wore a black ensemble at the party. Take a look at the pictures here:

Arhaan Khan is set to appear in the upcoming podcast titled Dumb Biryani along with his friends Arush Verma and Dev Raiyani. The show will also feature appearances and insights from both his parents, Malaika and Arbaaz and a guest appearance by uncle Salman Khan. Sharing the teaser of the show, Arbaaz Khan wrote, "3 best friends. 1 last summer before they grow up forever. Meet this summer's smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani. A 6-part limited podcast series with @devraiyanii, @iamarhaankhan and @4rushverma coming soon to YouTube. We're almost here, are you coming". Take a look:

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad. Arbaaz married make-up artist Shura in December last year.

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.