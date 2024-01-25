Star Kids Rasha Thadani And Arhaan Khan Spotted Together In Mumbai. Pics Inside

Rasha Thadani and Arhaan Khan pictured together

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan was spotted hanging out with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani in Bandra on Thursday evening. The two were pictured while they were sitting inside a car. Rasha Thadani, who is 18 years old, was spotted in a lovely yellow dress while Arhaan Khan complimented her in a white t-shirt and jeans. However, this is not the first time the two were spotted strolling the streets of Mumbai. Earlier this month, the paparazzi captured Arhaan Khan and Rasha Thadani in Mumbai. Arhaan sported a dapper look in a white t-shirt and brown trousers, while Rasha looked stylish in a black off-shoulder top paired with denim blue jeans.

Take a look at the pictures from today:

Take a look at the video of the two young celeb kids hanging out earlier:

Arhaan was earlier spotted at his dad Arbaaz Khan's wedding to make-up artist Sshura Khan. A video of the actor's son Arhaan Khan performing on the occasion went crazy viral. The video featured Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan playing guitar as the actor records his performance on the phone. The video was posted on social media by Arbaaz's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, who tagging the father-son duo, captioned it, "I Love You Papa." Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.

Check out the video here:

Maenwhile, Raveena and daughter Rasha recently visited Gujarat's Somnath Jyotirling temple and offered prayers. Rasha dropped a series of pictures sharing glimpses of the recent temple visit. The opening frame shows Raveena and Rasha, dressed in their traditional best, seeking blessings at the shrine. The next slide shows Rasha posing in front of the idols. In one of the clicks, the mother and daughter duo can be seen posing with the majestic temple in the background. Sharing the pictures, Rasha wrote, "Har Har Mahadev."

Raveena Tandon and distributor-producer Anil Thadani's daughter Rasha Thadani will reportedly make her debut in films soon.