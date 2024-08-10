Malaika Arora Experienced The Best Of Paris At The Olympics: "Dream, Set, Go"

Malaika Arora witnessed Neeraj Chopra win another Olympic medal for India. He bagged the silver medal in the javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem took home the gold. Malaika, who was part of the Stade de France crowd on Thursday night, shared a video on Instagram. In the video, we see Neeraj Chopra making his remarkable throw and clinching the silver medal. The star athlete then wraps the tricolour around him and does a victory lap. Malaika Arora captioned the post, “Experiencing the best of Paris and the Olympics.”

Malaika Arora also shared a set of pictures from the City of Love. In the first frame, she looks chic in an all-black OOTD. The next shots feature iconic Parisian landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe. We especially loved the video where the fitness enthusiast indulges in a cheat meal and enjoys a burger. There are more photos of Malaika looking oh-so-pretty in Paris. In her caption, the star simply wrote, “Paris.”

It looks like Malaika Arora is fully embracing her holiday mood. A few days ago, she shared a snap where she is seen relaxing in a white robe, sitting on a deck with a pool overlooking a vast water body. Malaika was detoxing with a fruit platter. Her caption read, “Jus me n my fruit.”

Here's another carousel post of Malaika Arora having the time of her life in the "Salty n blue" waters:

Weeks ago, Malaika Arora jetted off to Spain for the summer trip. Click here to read all about it.