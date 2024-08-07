After Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification From Olympics, Messages From Alia Bhatt And Others: "A Champion For The Ages"

Alia Bhatt has dropped a moving note for India's top wrestler Vinesh Phogat. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final at the Olympic Games. Unfortunately, Vinesh was disqualified on Wednesday morning for being 100 grams overweight. Although the margin was minimal, the rules do not permit any exceptions. The Indian Olympic Association has already filed an appeal regarding the situation. Calling Vinesh an “inspiration”, Alia said, "Vinesh Phogat, you are an inspiration to the entire nation. Nothing can take away your resilience, nothing can take away your courage & nothing can take away the hardships you've been through to create history. Today you must be heartbroken, to say the least and we are heartbroken with you. But woman you are gold - you are iron and you are steel!!!!!!! And, Nothing can take that away from you! A champion for the ages! There is no one like you Vinesh Phogat.”

Not just Alia Bhatt, but other Bollywood celebrities have also dropped special notes to help Vinesh Phogat weather the storm.



1. Farhan Akhtar

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar dropped a picture of Vinesh Phogat and asked her to keep her “chin up.” In his caption, Farhan wrote, “Dear Vinesh Phogat .. One can only try and imagine how devastated you must be but still not fully understand. Heartbroken for you that the quest ended like this. But please know that we are all very proud of you and all you have done for the sport. You will always be a champion and an inspiration to millions. Keep your chin up.”

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reminded Vinesh Phogat that she is “not alone” in this battle. She posted a note on Instagram – “At times, the most resilient individuals encounter the toughest obstacles. Remember that you are not alone, a higher power is watching over you. Your remarkable ability to persist in the midst of difficulties is truly admirable. We will always stand by you through all your highs and lows.”

3. Rakul Preet Singh

The De De Pyaar De actress called the news of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification “heartbreaking.”

4. Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sharing the same sentiment, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “This is heartbreaking,” in her Instagram Stories. FYI: Fatima played the role of Geeta Phogat in Dangal.

5. Taapsee Pannu

“This woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now!” said Taapsee Pannu and we definitely agree with her.

6. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal also dropped a picture of Vinesh on his Instagram Stories and called her “a winner beyond medals.”

7. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar shared a note to support Vinesh Phogat. It read, “You are and will always be a winner Vinesh Phogat. Itni jaan aur himmat bahut kam mein hoti hai. [Such courage and strength are very rare.]”

9. Sonakshi Sinha

Shocked by the news, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!! I can't imagine how you're feeling right now and don't know what to say except "You were, are and always will be a champion!!!!”” in her Instagram Stories.

10. Zoya Akhtar

Ace director Zoya Akhtar rightfully labelled Vinesh Phogat as “gold.” “You are gold! What you have achieved is beyond medals. So proud. So inspired,” the filmmaker wrote for the player in an Instagram post.

In the semifinals of the Olympics 2024, Vinesh Phogat defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.