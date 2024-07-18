Inside Malaika Arora's 'Far From The Shallow' Spanish Summer

Malaika Arora posted this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Drop everything and head straight to Malaika Arora's Instagram timeline. Reason? The diva has shared a new postcard from her holiday in Spain. The picture is from her time in the pool. The underwater snap will beat your midweek blues. Here, Malaika, dressed in classic swimwear, is busy exploring the underwater world. She has the snorkelling gear on. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, “Far from the shallow”. For the hashtag, she mentioned — “Spanish Summer.” Did we hear travel goals? Malaika's latest update from her travel album has spread like wildfire. Take a look at it here:

It won't be wrong to say that Malaika Arora is making the most of her time in Spain. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a collage featuring sun-kissed selfies on the beach, delicious food, and beverages. Check it out here:

Wait, there is more. Malaika Arora also dropped a series of pictures exploring the beautiful country. From posing by the beach to exploring the dreamy lanes, Malaika did it all with so much glam. Sharing the album, she wrote, “J'adore [I Love] France.”

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has been making the headlines for her alleged breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple have neither confirmed nor denied the breakup speculations. A source close to the stars told news agency IANS, the two have parted ways "peacefully" and that they are still "amicable". "Going by Arjun's body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other," the source said.

Malaika Arora started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018. They made their relationship public on the actor's birthday in 2019.