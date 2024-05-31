Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Break-Up, 'Are Still Amicable': Report

Arjun and Malaika in a throwback. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor have reportedly broken up after almost five years of dating, reported news agency IANS. A source close to the stars told IANS that the stars have parted ways "peacefully" and that they are still "amicable". "Going by Arjun's body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other," news agency IANS quoted a source as saying. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2018. They were frequently pictured together but they made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun Kapoor's birthday. They often posted pictures from their holidays together on social media and Malaika often accompanied Arjun to his family get-togethers as well.

Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. They got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan. Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan last year in December.

Malaika Arora, a former model and VJ, has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than that, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Arjun Kapoor's line up of films includes Welcome 3 and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, in which he plays an antagonist. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.

(With inputs from IANS)