Malaika Arora Skips Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Bash, Drops A Cryptic Post: 'I like people that I can trust...'

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Happy birthday, Arjun Kapoor. The actor turns 39 today. To mark the special day, the actor hosted a midnight birthday bash at his Mumbai home. From Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor's close friends and family members were part of the party. Well, fans were busy looking for Malaika Arora. She was MIA. FYI: Malaika and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly ended their relationship of over five years. On his birthday, Malaika shared a cryptic note on Instagram Stories. It read, “I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed and my back turned.” Earlier in the month, Malaika Arora's former manager told India Today that the couple are very much together. Reacting to the report, she said, "No no, all rumours."

Meanwhile, a source told news agency IANS, "Going by Arjun's body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other."

Take a look at Malaika Arora's post here:

http://https://www.instagram.com/stories/malaikaaroraofficial/3398701477486301356/?hl=en

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula has shared a video from last night's birthday party on Instagram. She also wrote a note for her “number one”.

It read, “Happy birthday to my number one. My fiercest protector, my first bully, my first wrestling companion, my loudest cheerleader, the fulfiller of all my dreams.. the man with the biggest heart.. my wish for you this year is that you never stop believing in yourself & your ability to overcome & rise again, your life becomes everything you dream of it becoming, your worries become smaller, your laughs become louder, your smiles become bigger & you never have to burden more than you can carry. I hope the fire inside you never extinguishes, but gives you the strength to keep rising. Thank you for showing me by example what it means to be a kind human. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Thank you for allowing me to always chase my dreams, for having my back and for keeping me afloat when I feel like I'm drowning.. You deserve the best of the best, all the joy & all the love your heart can carry! Love you to infinity @arjunkapoor.”

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Singham 3, scheduled to release on November 1, 2024.

.