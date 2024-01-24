Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song Akhiyaan Gulaab: The Love Song Of Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon

Shahid-Kriti in the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Groovy music, picturesque locations and Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's sizzling chemistry - the new song Akhiyaan Gulaab summed up. Akhiyaan Gulaab, the second song from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's quirky romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, was unveiled today. The video begins with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon talking by the beach. Shahid Kapoor can be heard asking, "Tum majak kar rahi ho aur line mar rahi ho (Are you kidding or hitting on me?)". Kriti Sanon can be heard replying, "Line mar rahi hu (I am hitting on you)". Then Shahid Kapoor takes over the dance floor. Kriti Sanon joins him later. The song includes a long bike ride scene and it ends with Shahid and Kriti's passionate kiss. The song Akhiyaan Gulaabhas been written, composed and sung by Mitraz. Take a look at the video here:

Sharing the song on his Instagram profile, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Akhiyaan Gulaab out now.#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this Valentine's week, 9th February 2024!" Take a look:

The trailer of the film released last week. The trailer shows Shahid Kapoor falling in love with Kriti Sanon, who is a robot. When Shahid's family meets Kriti, an absolute chaos follows. Will this apparent "impossible" love story remain unfulfilled? The answer will reveal on February 9.

The trailer was shared by Shahid Kapoor on his Instagram feed alongside a caption that read, "Get ready to experience the biggest family entertainer of the year!Trailer out now!#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this valentine's week, 9th February 2024." Watch the trailer below:

In terms of work front, Kriti Sanon won the National Award last year for her stellar performance in the Netflix original Mimi. The film also starred Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi.

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the action thriller film Bloody Daddy. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform Jio Cinema. Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in the action thriller film Ganapath - A Hero Is Born. Kriti will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.