Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan: Kriti Sanon X Shahid Kapoor - It's A Banger

A still from Laal Peeli Akhiyaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

You know the track is going to be an absolute banger when it features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and they take over the dance floor with their unmatched swag. The banger we are talking about is the track Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The video showcases the film's lead pair Shahid and Kriti flirting their way to the dance floor. Kriti Sanon is an absolute stunning in a blue saree, complemented by Shahid in a tux and a black glasses to complete his look.

The song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are by Neeraj Rajawat. The track has been sung by Romy and Tanishk Bagchi. The dance number has been choreographed by Shaik Jani Basha.

Check out the track Laal Peeli Akhiyaan here:

Sharing a teaser from the song earlier, Kriti Sanon wrote on her Instagram post, "Killer moves, banger beats... get ready 'cause Shahid Kapoor is here to raise the heat."

Earlier this week, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon shared the official poster of their upcoming romantic film and also revealed its title. The film is titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The poster features the film's lead pair Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor lovingly posing together. The caption accompanying the poster read, "This Valentine's week, experience an impossible love story! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. in cinemas 9th February, 2024. A Maddock Films production."

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, also features Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.