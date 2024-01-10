Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya New Poster: Pyaar Impossible For Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor

Shahid and Kriti in the film's poster. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

This Valentine's week, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will unite for an "impossible love story." The actors shared the official poster of their upcoming romantic film and also revealed its title, on Wednesday. The film is titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The poster features the film's lead pair Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor lovingly posing together. The caption accompanying the poster read, "This Valentine's week, experience an impossible love story! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. in cinemas 9th February, 2024. A Maddock Films production." The film marks Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's first collaboration.

Check out the poster of the film here:

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon also shared the motion poster of the film. Check it out:

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. She also starred in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh last year. She will also co-star with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. Kriti will also feature in Do Pattiwith Kajol. The film marks Kriti's debut as a film producer. Kriti is the star of films like Bhediya, Shehzada, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi, to name a few.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Bloody Daddy. He also starred in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. He will also star in a film with Pooja Hegde, titled Deva.