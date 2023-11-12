Shahid-Mira, Sushmita-Rohman Lead Celeb Roll Call At Shilpa Shetty's Grand Diwali Bash

Shahid-Mira, Sushmita-Rohman and others at Shilpa Shetty's diwali bash.

It was a star-studded evening at Shilpa Shetty's house on Saturday as Bollywood stars attended a diwali party hosted by the actress and her family. Besides the actress's mom and sister Shamita, celebs like Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Tamannaah, Bhumi Pednekar and others attended the party last night. The host of the party, Shilpa Shetty opted for a maroon lehenga and looked absolutely stunnng. She posed with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan for pictures. She was also pictured with her sister Shamita and mom Sunanda Shetty, who looked just as gorgeous as her. Here's a look at the host posing with her family.

Shilpa Shetty's diwali bash was attended by some of the biggest stars from the Bollywood industry. Haider star Shahid Kapoor attended the grabd diwali party with his better half Mira Rajput. Mira Rajut opted for a pastel shade lehenga while Shahid complemented her in a blue kurta. Aarya actor Sushmita Sen was also seen attending the party with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The couple also posed for a couple of pictures before entering the venue. The couple was seen attending another diwali party togeter earlier this week.

Adding glamour to the party were also leading Bollywood actresses like Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor and Tamannaah. All the stars were dressed in their festive best as they attended the party last night. See some pictures from the evening.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty got married in 2009. They are parents to son Viaan and daughter Samisha.