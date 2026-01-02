Old Clip Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga Wanted Ranveer Singh For <i>Kabir Singh</i>: "Shahid's Track Record Was A Concern"

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been widely appreciated by filmmakers and actors alike, one of who has been Sandeep Reddy Vanga. An old interview of the director has resurfaced. In this clip, Vanga explains how he was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do a Hindi remake of his 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, and his first choice was Ranveer Singh.

In a conversation with iDream Media, Vanga said, "I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he would not do it, because it was too dark for him at that time."

Furthermore, the filmmaker revealed how there was concern around Shahid Kapoor's box office record when Kabir Singh went to him.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga continued, "Shahid's track record was a concern; none of his solo films had done Rs 100 crore then - his highest was Rs 65 crore. They used to say Rs 55 crore, Rs 65 crore is the kind of business Telugu movies do. 'Why are you doing it with this guy? If it were Ranveer, the box office would be higher.' But I was always sure about Shahid; he's a fantastic actor."

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which was also helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kabir Singh also featured Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Upcoming Project

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga surprised fans with the much-awaited first look of Spirit, led by Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, on January 1, 2025.

Vanga continued his ritual of teasing fans with Spirit announcements on the occasion of New Year, just as he did with his big commercial success Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Coincidentally, Vanga's Spirit has reminded the internet of Animal, as the first-look poster evokes the same unfiltered and raw energy.

About Spirit

Spirit is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The makers plan to release it in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean.

Vanga shared the audio teaser of the film in five Indian languages on Prabhas's 46th birthday last year. It is scheduled for release in 2026.

Spirit dominated headlines last year as Deepika Padukone exited the film over work-hour demands. Without naming Deepika, Vanga put out a statement on social media calling out the actress's PR strategy. Later, Triptii Dimri was roped in for the role. Triptii has already worked with Vanga in Animal (2023).

