Inside Kriti Sanon's 'Nostalgic' Reunion With First Co-Star Mahesh Babu. See Pics

Kriti Sanon with Mahesh Babu. (courtesy: pinkieroshan)

It's been 10 years since Kriti Sanon's acting debut. Kriti made her acting debut with the film 1: Nenokkadine, co-starring superstar Mahesh Babu. On her Instagram stories, Kriti Sanon shared pictures with him and Namrata Shirodkar and she wrote, "It's been 10 years since my first ever film. My first Telugu film with my first ever co-star Mahesh Babu Sir. So many memories and so much gratitude in my heart. How lovely and nostalgic was it to meet you again after ages. So much has changed but its still the same."

Kriti shared another picture with Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar and she wrote, "Happy 10 years. 1: Nenokkadine, Can't believe its been a decade. Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar. Miss you Sukumar Sir. Thank you for the best debut and the best memories ever. Aww Tuzo Mogh Korta (which also is the name of the track from the film)."

Kriti Sanon had a busy 2023. The actress was last seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. She also starred in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh last year. She will also co-star with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. Kriti will also feature in Do Patti with Kajol. The film marks Kriti's debut as a film producer. She also won the Best Actress National Film Award for her performance in Mimi last year. She shared the prize with Alia Bhatt, who won for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kriti is the star of films like Bhediya, Shehzada, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi, to name a few. She will next be seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor.

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Guntur Kaaram. He was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The superstar's filmography includes hits such as Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Maharshi, to name a few.