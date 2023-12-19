Cuteness Overloaded: Mahesh Babu's Jadoo Ki Jhappi For Daughter Sitara

Mahesh Babu shared this image. (courtesy: MaheshBabu)

Mahesh Babu's latest Instagram entry will surely melt your hearts. The actor shared an adorable image with daughter Sitara. In the image, Mahesh Babu can be seen tightly holding his daughter. While Mahesh Babu's eyes are closed in the picture, Sitara can be seen flashing her brightest smile. Mahesh Babu captioned the post, "Jadoo Ki Jhappi (magical hugs)." Mahesh Babu's post has been flooded with comments. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar dropped heart emojis on the post. An Instagram user commented, "That expression says it all. Pure love." Another user wrote, "The love between a father and daughter is forever." Take a look at the post here:

Christmas vibes have set in for Sitara and Namrata Shirodkar. A day back, Namrata Shirodkar shared a few pictures from one of her Christmas gatherings. She was accompanied by daughter Sitara to the celebrations. In one picture, Sitara can be seen eating a cookie. Namrata wrote in the caption, "Cookie-making can't get better! A tradition at the Xavier's every year, and a start to ending the new year on a fabulous note...Here's to many more!" Take a look:

Mahesh Babu, Namrata, son Gautham and daughter Sitara are often spotted together on a family vacation. Giving a tour of Edinburgh, Namrata shared photos and reels on her Insta feed a couple of months back. She captioned the pictures, "A journey through time!! Exploring #EdinburghCastle... and its intricate architecture!! #Scotland "

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005. They welcomed Gautham, one year later. They are parents to daughter Sitara who turned 11 this year.

Mahesh Babu made his debut as a lead with Raja Kumarudu (1999) opposite Preity Zinta. He has featured in films like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Maharshi, to name a few. He will next be seen in Guntur Kaaram.