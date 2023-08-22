Mahesh Babu's Reply To A Reporter Asked About His Foreign Trips: 'Are You Jealous?'

Mahesh Babu with his family. (Courtesy: NamrataShirodkar)

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is trending big for his hilarious reply to a journalist who asked him in Telugu about his frequent foreign trips. Mahesh Babu was present at an event in Hyderabad a couple of days back. Asked about his foreign trips, the superstar gave a sharp reply to the reporter (in Telugu), "Do you find them interesting or are you jealous?" Mahesh Babu was vacationing in London and surrounding European countries with his family. However, Mahesh Babu hasn't shared many pictures from there while his wife Namrata Shirodkar treated her followers to their travel diaries.

Mahesh Babu said to the journalist (Translated by India Today), "I go on trips regularly and share them on Instagram for everyone. I'm aware of the comments. Whenever there is a break between shooting schedules or when my children have holidays, we go on trips as a family. I also believe that people derive pleasure and happiness from my photos. I don't know and I can't be certain if people would feel jealous. I don't see why others shouldn't appreciate me going on vacations."

This one video is SLIPPER SHOT is to those few media sections who are spreading negative news on #MaheshBabupic.twitter.com/JtAEhbs2iz — VardhanDHFM (@_VardhanDHFM_) August 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Namrata posted a frame featuring Mahesh Babu, herself, Shilpa Shirodkar and her husband Aparesh Ranjit. The two couples were joined by family friends on the dinner table. "Bonding over food, stories, and shared joys #Londoncalling 🇬🇧 #familyfriends," Namrata wrote in the caption.

Mahesh Babu, Namrata, son Gautham and daughter Sitara went to Edinburgh castle too. Giving a tour of the place, Namrata shared photos and reels on her Insta feed. She captioned the pictures, "A journey through time!! Exploring #EdinburghCastle... and its intricate architecture!! #Scotland "

Mahesh Babu made his debut as a lead with Raja Kumarudu (1999) opposite Preity Zinta. He has featured in films like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Maharshi, to name a few. He was last seen in the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It was directed by Parasuram. He will next be seen in Guntur Kaaram.