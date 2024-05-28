Esha Deol On That Ameesha Patel 'Snatching' Roles Comment: 'My Thoughts Are Very Different'

Images instagrammed by Esha Deol, Ameesha Patel. (courtesy: EshaDeol)

Esha Deol reacted to Ameesha Patel's old claim, that her contemporaries like Kareena Kapoor, Esha Deol 'snatched' roles from her, in an interview with India Today. Esha told India Today that she doesn't believe that anyone has "snatched" anyone's role. Expressing her thoughts on this claim, Esha told India Today, "Did she? My thoughts are very different. I think we were all very busy with our own lot of what we were given. I've had some wonderful friendships with the girls back then, and I think no one snatched anyone's role to my knowledge."

Esha added, " Everyone was very busy and happy working in their own zone. Everyone was very friendly, all the girls, even the men very friendly, very warm, it was really nice. I think we were all doing so much work and had so much to do. It is not that any one of us was sitting without work."

FYI, Ameesha Patel, during the promotions of Gadar 2 last year, told Bollywood Hungama that she was perceived as a "snob" initially as she doesn't belong to a film family. Ameesha told Bollywood Hungama, "When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors' kids or producers' kids enter with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it, you turn your head and it was a film family third generation person coming in. There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under your nose. There was a lot of cutting you off from films which I did not realise at that time that I have signed my films, blocked my dates but suddenly I am not on that set and a few months later someone else is."

Ameesha Patel reprised her role as Sakeena in Gadar 2 which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of last year. Esha Deol's short film Ek Duaa, which marked her debut as a producer, won an award at the 69th National Film Award.