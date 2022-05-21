Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani And Tabu's Film Gets A Big Opening

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, which released on Friday, managed to collect a whopping Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who sharing the film's box office report, wrote in a Koo post: "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 brings joy, gives hope, boosts morale, revives business... Silences naysayers, who wrote obituaries of Bollywood after a string of flops... Fantastic Day 1, despite low ticket pricing... Emerges Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener... Fri 14.11 cr. India biz."

This is what Taran Adarsh posted:

In a separate post, Taran Adarsh wrote that the film is Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener so far. He wrote: "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener... Kartik Aaryan versus Kartik Aaryan... Day 1 biz 2022: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Rs 14.11 crore." His second biggest opener was the 2020 release Love Aaj Kal, which collected Rs 12.40 crore on the day of its release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second installment of the popular 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist. Shiney Ahuja featured as his friend and Vidya Balan played a character with split personality. She was critically acclaimed for her portrayal as Manjulika/ Avni. The film also featured Amisha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the screens on May 20 (Friday).

Kartik Aaryan stepped into Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He was also seen in Netflix's Dhamaka. The actor will next be seen in Freddy with Alaya F.