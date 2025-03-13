'Only SRK, Madhuri Not A-Lister': BJP-Congress Clash In Rajasthan Over IIFA

A massive row has erupted in Rajasthan after reports claimed that the BJP-led state government spent over Rs 100 crore to organise the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony in Jaipur last weekend. Targeting the Bhajanlal Sharma government, the Opposition Congress has said it has Rs 100 crore for the film awards event, but no funds for prominent temples like Khatu Shyam Ji. Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully also took a swipe that apart from Shah Rukh Khan, no A-listed actor attended the awards event.

Opposition's Temple Jab

Addressing the Assembly, Mr Jully said the government that "chants the name of Sanatan" could not give Rs 100 crore for Khatu Shyam ji (temple) and Rs 120 crore for Govind Dev ji temple, but swiftly cleared Rs 100 crore for the IIFA ceremony.

"Passes worth Rs 7 lakh were given out for free. It was the taxpayers' money. Mr Chief Minister, you people were busy clicking photos. What did Rajasthan gain from IIFA? The stars did not go to any tourist spots. Which big name came? Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, everyone was second-grade. When someone took actor Madhuri Dixit's name, he replied, "She is in second grade now. Her time is over. No big film star came. When Amitabh Bachchan did not come, what is to be said."

The Sonu Nigam Row

Mr Jully also took a dig at the state government over the absence of Sonu Nigam at the event. "What happened in one month? You called Sonu Nigam in 'Rajasthan Rising', but not here. Sonu Nigam should have been called. He sings well," he said. "This should not happen, just because someone makes a suggestion, his path should not be blocked."

The Congress leader was referring to the row over the singer's criticism of Chief Minister Sharma and other ministers walking out during his recent performance in Jaipur. "In the middle of the show, I saw that the CM and the rest of the people left. As soon as they left, all the delegates also left. I have a request to all politicians, if you do not respect your artists, then what will the people outside do?" he had said. Sources in the Chief Minister's Office had then told NDTV that he meant no disrespect to the performers and left the event because outdoor concerts are not allowed after 10 pm.

In the IIFA event, Sonu Nigam was not nominated for the Best Male Playback Singer award. Sharing a screenshot of the nominations list, the ace singer posted on Instagram, "Thank you IIFA... After all you were answerable to the Rajasthan bureaucracy."