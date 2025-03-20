Kartik Aaryan Takes A Jibe At Karan Johar For Selling 50% Stakes To Adar Poonawalla

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, who once hit the headlines for their alleged rift, set a new example of "bromance" as they hosted IIFA 2025 this year in Jaipur. At the event, the stars took jibe at each other (playfully). A video from the event is already viral in which Kartik Aaryan can be seen asking Karan Johar to make him his partner.

To this, Karan replied "Kya banoge Kartik? Kapde wala, joote wala, cosmetic wala, property wala (What do you want to be? Dresser, shoemaker, property dealer or cosmetic specialist)?"

Kartik said, "Poonawalla? Voh nahi bola aapne (You haven't mentioned Poonawalla)." Karan said, "Suno, unka adar se naam lo 50 per cent stake hai unka (Listen, take his name respectfully, he has 50 percent stakes)." Kartik quipped, "Maine 51 per cent suna tha (I have heard it was 51 percent)."

Take a look at the video:

Last year, Adar Poonawalla had acquired a 50% stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment (collectively known as Dharma)

According to a press note released by Dharma Productions, the deal, finalised for ₹1,000 crore, involves Poonawalla's Serene Entertainment. The remaining 50% ownership will remain with Karan Johar, who will lead the company's creative vision as the Executive Chairman. As the Chief Executive Officer, Apoorva Mehta will collaborate with Karan to guide the strategic direction and ensure operational excellence within the organisation.

Dharma Productions was founded in 1976 by Karan Johar's father, Yash Johar. The production house has been behind films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Student of the Year, Good Newwz and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

On the other hand, Dharmatic Entertainment was launched in 2018 and focuses on a wide array of projects, including web series, documentaries and feature films. Ajeeb Daastaans, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Koffee With Karan, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and The Tribe are produced by Dharmatic Entertainment.