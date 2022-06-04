Ananya Panday Is Living Her Best Life In Abu Dhabi. See Pics

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday made a striking appearance at the IIFA Rocks green carpet in UAE. We have been in a daze ever since we saw her sashaying in her dreamy blue gown. The actress stole the attention with her charm at the event on Friday and her fans can't stop gushing about it. We aren't the only ones who are stunned. Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan has also expressed her amazement after seeing her photos. In the pics that Ananya has shared on Instagram, we see her striking a pose like a Greek goddess in her floral gown. Her caption read, “Baby blue bell for IIFA Rocks.” Suhana's comment stole the words out of our mouths. She wrote, “Wowwwww.” Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey commented with heart emojis. Deanne Panday wrote, “Fairyland.” Maheep Kapoor sent her “love”.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday's daytime look from Yas Bay was picture perfect. A beige co-ord set did all the magic. It set the Internet on fire and once again Suhana Khan was quick to drop her reaction in the comment section. Ananya's post was captioned, “Bau garmi chhe (It's very hot).” Suhana commented, “Amazing”. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Wow.” Bhavana Pandey reacted with heart and fire emojis while Deanne Panday wrote, “Love the look, Ani.” Actress Sanya Malhotra also dropped a fire emoji.

When Ananya Panday wore a drop-dead gorgeous sequin dress, she looked every bit “chandelier chic.” The Internet came to a standstill after seeing her photos. Of course, Suhana Khan did not miss the chance to give a shoutout to this diva. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter wrote, “Wow insane” with crying emojis. Navya Naveli Nanda commented with a star emoji. Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “So stunning”. Actor Abhimanyu commented, “Shine.”

Suhana Khan has always got Ananya Panday's back when it comes to cheering for her on social media. When the Liger actress posted a photo dump from Nevada, Suhana rooted for her shoot diaries. The post was captioned, “Never getting over Nevada, a throwback to the best time shooting for Liger.” Suhana commented, “Love it.”

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Liger which also features Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna. The film is scheduled to release on August 25.