Liger Diaries: Ananya Panday Is Never Getting Over Nevada

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday is one busy actress with a bunch of projects lined up but it seems like one film is constantly on her mind. We are talking about the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, in which Ananya Panday features as the female lead. Proof of this is now available on Instagram in the form of her newest post. In it, she talks about missing Nevada, where she shot for parts of the film and described it as the “best time”. Ananya Panday has shared a bunch of pictures in which she is seen munching on a yummy burger, ice cream, pasta and pizza. She is dressed in glamorous outfits and posing for selfies.

In the caption, Ananya Panday said, “Never getting over Nevada. Throwback to the best time shooting for Liger.” And, Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She wrote, “Love it”. Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey has left red heart emojis under the album. Aunt Deanne Panday wrote, “Yummy.”

See the images here:

Ananya Panday will share the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars boxing legend, Mike Tyson. On Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, Ananya shared his first look poster and wrote, “Today our Liger was born. And he was born to be a hunter, to be the king of the jungle. And, today we start our Pan Indian hunt with the Liger hunt.”

Ananya Panday was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Chaturvedi. The film was directed by Shakun Batra.