On Suhana Khan's Birthday, BFFs Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Share Unseen Pics

BFFs Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya in one frame. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

New Delhi:Suhana Khan is celebrating her 22nd birthday today (May 22), and her BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor made sure to drop some unseen pictures to wish their best friend on her special day. Ananya shared two unseen pictures on her Instagram stories, along with an adorable note. In the first picture, Ananya and Suhana are posing for the camera as they enjoy their day out. In the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love you so so much Sue pixie." Another picture is from their childhood, and she shared it along with a red emoticon.

Here have a look:

Shanaya Kapoor also shared an unseen picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "sisters by heart". In the picture, both can be seen relaxing as they enjoy their holidays. Soon after she shared the post, Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor, dropped several emoticons. Check out the post below:

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are the BFFs goal. They keep their fans updated by sharing some unseen breathtaking pictures. Ananya is already ruling the film industry, while her two friends are soon going to make a big Bollywood debut next year.

Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor. Shanaya, on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar's film Bedhadak with newbies Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan's mother, Gauri Khan, also shared a lovely post on her Instagram handle, wishing her daughter. Sharing a beautiful picture, she wrote, "Birthday girl".

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen next in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.